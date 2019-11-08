Republic man charged for crimes against children

REPUBLIC, Mo.– A Republic man is facing 20 felony charges for crimes against children dating back to 2014.

The charges against Richard Mark, who also went by “Doug” include statutory sodomy, child molestation, and attempted enticement of a child.

Court documents allege Mark sexually abused underage girls multiple times in the last 5 years.

The alleged incidents happened while the victims were at his house or office.

Mark is held in the Greene County jail on a half a million dollar bond.

His next court hearing is November 13.

Trending Stories