REPUBLIC, Mo. – The City of Republic is hosting its first City Career Fair on March 25.

The career fair will be held at the Republic Community Center from 10 am until 1 pm.

Over 20 businesses, including Bass Pro, McLane Company, the Bank of Missouri and the Republic School District, will be represented at the event.

“We wanted to provide a service to our community to connect local businesses and potential employees,” said Rachel Reich-Graef, Senior HR Generalist for the City of Republic.

The City of Republic Fire and Police Departments will also be in attendance. You can find more information on the City’s Facebook page, or at republicmo.com.