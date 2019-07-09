Breaking News
Republic council meets to finalize grant application for a new pedestrian bridge

REPUBLIC, Mo.– Republic City Council will meet Tuesday evening to finalize the city’s application for a grant that would fund a new pedestrian bridge.

These renderings are what the overhead pedestrian bridge would look like. The bridge would be just east of the intersection of Highway 60 and Hines St.

It would be used often during the school year, 70 percent of Republics population lives south of the highway, while all of it’s schools, except for the high school, are north of 60.

The grant would also go towards 11 other projects including connecting trails and connection Highway’s 174 and 60.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at republic city hall and public comment is welcome.

