Representative Helms hopes to give judges across that state more power and flexibility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One local lawmaker is working to address struggles he says some small municipalities face.

Representative Steve Helms of Springfield said he will continue to push for an amendment to Senate Bill 5.

This bill created conditions for how municipal courts could prosecute people with minor traffic violations.

Municipal courts are struggling to enforce the law, current conditions include limiting fines for minor traffic violations to $300, which includes court costs as well as prohibiting jail time due to simply receiving the minor traffic violation.

Helms said his amendment would place more accountability onto people who violate the law.

State law defines minor traffic offenses as any violation that doesn’t involve an accident or injury or result in five or more points being assessed on your license.

This is a developing story.