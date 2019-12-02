Report of fatalities and incidents during Thanksgiving holiday

Mo. — Missouri’s Highway Patrol is reporting nine people died in traffic crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Three people drowned during the period between Wednesday evening and Sunday night.

The last of those road fatalities happened just outside of Springfield.

56-year-old David Gulledge was killed last night when he was walking across Sunshine Street near Farm Road 156 when an oncoming car hit him.

All three drownings happened on Saturday: Two boys died in southeast Missouri when the car they were in was swept away in floodwaters.

In the same county, Bollinger County, a Louisiana man died when he drove his car into a flooded crossing and was swept downstream.

Highway patrol troopers report just more than 400 traffic crashes over the holiday weekend.

Also over the holiday, 63 people were arrested for drug charges and more than 90 were caught driving intoxicated.