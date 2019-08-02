Report says these Dodge cars get stolen more than any other

Breaking News
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has the most powerful V8 ever offered in a production car.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Highway Loss Data Institute released its 2019 list of most stolen vehicles.

The list shows Dodge Chargers HEMI and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat models at the top.

Between 2016-2018, both models have been reported 5 times more than the average.

Nearly all of the top 20 vehicles on the list are known for big engines, luxury vehicles, or pickups.

Tesla Model S and Model X are the least stolen vehicles. The report says these models may have a low theft rate because they tend to be kept in a garage or near a power supply.

