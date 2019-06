SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In celebration of Solomon Lodge 271’s 150 anniversary, some local Free Masons revealed a replica of Greene County’s second courthouse.

The lodge’s first home in 1868 was tucked away on the third floor of that courthouse home and now the replica will be displayed in the county’s current courthouse.

Many founding fathers of Springfield and the area were members of the Free Masons including John Fulbright, John Tefft and J. Rountree.