JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Missourinet) — State Representative Tricia Derges resigned from her elected position Friday after she was found guilty of 22 charges that included wire fraud, distributing drugs over the internet with a valid prescription, and making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.

Derges was elected in 2020 to represent the Nixa area in the Missouri House of Representatives. House Communication confirmed the news of her resignation to Missourinet July 2.

In a resignation letter dated July 1, Derges promoted her work giving medical support to homeless, uninsured, veterans, and the poor, Missourinet reported.

Derges misused federal COVID-19 aid in her nonprofit. The fraud scheme was an attempt to receive $900,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, of which she received $300,000.

Derges’ sentencing date was not released at the time of this writing. She faces up to 20 years in prison without parole.