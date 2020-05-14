REOPENING THE OZARKS: a look at when pools will reopen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Pools, both indoor and outdoor, in the Ozarks will look a little different come Memorial Day.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is working to prepare to open indoor pools at family centers in Springfield, but challenges associated with COVID-19 are impacting how and when they will be able to train and hire lifeguards.

When it comes to outdoor pools in Springfield, Jenny Edwards, with the Park Board, says they do not have a set date yet on when they will reopen.

Edwards says one thing is for sure. The Westport and Meador pools will not be reopening this season. It’s a decision that was made before the COVID-19 pandemic due to budget restraints.

Other pools, like the indoor pool at the Ozark Community Center, is already up and running for people to enjoy.

However, in Bolivar, city officials decided to keep the Aqua Zone closed for the remainder of 2020. City Administrator Tracy Slagle says the pool usually opens in early spring. However, with many factors of reopening still unknown, officials made the early decision to keep the center closed this summer.

Bailey Strohl will have more from Springfield and Bolivar officials tonight on KOLR 10 News at 5 and 6.