REOPENING SPRINGFIELD: phase two of the“Road to Recovery” order

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department discussed the details of the City’s Road to Recovery Plan and announced the Mayor’s Phase 2 Road to Recovery Order.

Mayor Ken McClure says that good news comes with risk.

Phase two order:

Religious services, conferences, attractions, and other enhanced risk activities will be allowed to accommodate a larger group of people with additional safety parameters that should be followed.

Occupancy allowances are determined by measuring the space where the activity is to occur divided by 30 and multiply that by 25%. The solution to that formula will let you know how many people can be in that space at one time. Example: 2,500 total square feet / 30 X .25 = 20 people.

Those who wish to swim, weather permitting, on Memorial day can as long as the 25% limit is in place. Entertainment venues can open using the occupancy limits and strict guidelines from the CDC.

This formula applies to activities that were not allowed such as weddings, funerals, and concerts.

McClure said not all event venues, religious service, and businesses are ready for this step.

The phase two order will start on Saturday, May 23, at 12:01 a.m. and lasts until June 14.

Health Director Clay Goddard gave an update on the COVID-19 dashboard, and the following are included on the dashboard now:

Detailed case information

Hospital capability

Public Health Capability

Testing Capability

Regional Data

Goddard says he feels confident that it is the right time to enter phase two of the reopening plan.

Jason Gage, City Manager, announced there will be five phases to the “Road to Recovery” plan. Phase four cuts off on July 23, which is the day before the opening date of the Ozark Empire Fair.

The full reopening plan