REOPENING SPRINGFIELD: phase three of the“Road to Recovery” order

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department discussed phase three of the City’s Road to Recovery Plan.

The city and county are ready to move on to phase three starting Monday, June 15, 2020. The phase three order last until July 15.

Clay Goddard Springfield Greene County Health Director says in three short months, our community has risen to the challenge.

Goddard says that there were ten new cases on June 11; all positive cases were from a family gathering.

Goddard announced a recent potential community exposure. He said one of the positive cases worked for seven days at the McDonald’s on 2811 N. Kansas expressway. The individual did wear a mask and gloves when working with the public. The individual was also behind a sneeze guard the entire time. The individual worked the following days:

May 29 a.m. -9 a.m.

May 30 5 a.m. -8:20 a.m.

June 2 5 a.m. -2 p.m.

June 3 6 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

June 5 5 a.m. -2 p.m.

June 6 5 a.m.-2 p.m.

June 9 5 a.m. -12:45 p.m.

The Health Department states that anyone who visited the location on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure says phase three of the reopening order increases the percentage of occupancy restriction in most categories to 50%, which is a formula created to maximize physical distancing.

The formula is: (Square footage) / 30 x 50% = Occupancy limit.

Courtesy of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department

The following will be able to accommodate additional people, if safety parameters and occupancy limits are followed.

Religious services

Conferences

Exhibitions

Attractions

Other enhanced-risk activities

McClure says entertainment venues are allowed to open up using the 50% occupancy formula and following the CDC guidelines on social distancing and hygiene.

Swimming pools are open must limited to the 50% occupancy. Parks, trails and playgrounds are open.

The following can operate at 50% occupancy based on the square footage of the indoor and outdoor seating areas, or with 35 people. This does not include employees.

Essential retail establishments

Businesses considered nonessential

Restaurants and Bars

Entertainment venues and museums

Gyms and Fitness Centers

Religious services

Weddings

Funerals

View Mayor McClure’s Phase 3 Road to Recovery order.

On Thursday, June 11, 2020, Governor Parson announced that starting the 16 there will be no statewide restrictions regarding COVID. Local city and county leaders can have their own stricter orders in place.

The full reopening plan