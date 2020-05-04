Reopened restaurants ready to see customers in dining rooms

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Restaurants in Springfield and across the Ozarks have reopened their doors today.

First Watch, one of the open restaurants, is keeping their dining room at a 30 person capacity.

“Restaurants we depend on having the people in here for our waitstaff so they make tips and that’s the fun part of it too so we’re just excited to get everybody back,” said Karlee Handley, assistant manager at First Watch. “And hope to see everybody fill the place soon.”

The Springfield restaurant is taking precautions such as laying white paper on unusable tables to prevent people from sitting too close.

Handley says their business was slow and steady today and hopes things will pick up more once people know they are open.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now