Reopened restaurants ready to see customers in dining rooms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Restaurants in Springfield and across the Ozarks have reopened their doors today.

First Watch, one of the open restaurants, is keeping their dining room at a 30 person capacity.

“Restaurants we depend on having the people in here for our waitstaff so they make tips and that’s the fun part of it too so we’re just excited to get everybody back,” said Karlee Handley, assistant manager at First Watch. “And hope to see everybody fill the place soon.”

The Springfield restaurant is taking precautions such as laying white paper on unusable tables to prevent people from sitting too close.

Handley says their business was slow and steady today and hopes things will pick up more once people know they are open.