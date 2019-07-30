Remembering to not leave your children in the car to prevent pediatric heatstroke

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Deputies rescued an almost 2-year-old child yesterday, July 29, after a mom left the child in a car that wasn’t running.

This child was saved, but there have been 23 pediatric heatstrokes in the US this year.

Angela Gannon with Mercy’s Injury Prevention Center says these incidents happen most likely when adults are stressed. “A lot of times what we can do is to slow down because a lot of times this does happen whenever life is just to crazy theres just too many things going on, we’re a little overwhelmed. and our brain is trying to process its trying to keep up. Sometimes when the brain is over taxxed it’ll jump onto a routine and sometimes that can have fatal consequenses.”

Jamie Warriner, chief meteorologist, says it could be potentially dangerous inside of a car even when the outside temperature is 70 degrees. “You know if you think about it a car is almost like a greenhouse so like with a greenhouse the energy from the sun on a sunny day passes throught the glass, in this case its the glass and the windows of this car and that energy comes in but its not allowed to escape very efficiently.”

Warriner explained that a car can heat up dramatically in about 10 minutes. If you wait half an hour, a car cant get up to 104 degrees. “The difference between an adult and a child” Jamie said “is an adult will have the means to get out of the vehicle if it gets too hot whereas a child may not.”

Angela says the best way to keep these incidents from happening is prevention and working together if you see a child in a car alone. “A child, their body, their physiology is still developing its very immature, they heat up and cool down three to five times faster than we do.Their bodies just cannot keep up.”

Here are a few tips to help remember your child in the backseat, or to spot a child in a hot car: