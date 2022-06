BRANSON, Mo. – Dan Lennon, a Branson Performer with the Lennon Brothers, passed away from a heart attack Sunday, June 12, according to his family.

Lennon also helped form the Branson Tourism Board and the Branson Convention and Visitors Bureau building. Executive Director of the Ozark Area Workforce Board, former Branson Alderman, and friend of Dan Lennon Bill Skains reflects on Lennon and his life and legacy.