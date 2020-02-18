Remarkable Women: Leisha Baker

REPUBLIC, Mo. – Our search for women in the Ozarks who others consider remarkable has been narrowed down to four finalists. KOLR 10 Morning Anchor Lauren Barnas had the pleasure of meeting Leisha Baker and her contagious smile.

Leisha’s husband Kevin Baker nominated her.

“When I think of remarkable women, there’s no one that comes to mind other than her,” he said.

Leisha was shocked when we called to tell her she was a finalist. She had no idea Kevin had nominated her.

“To me it’s not anything amazing,’ she said. “It’s just me doing my thing.”

The Bakers run a successful tutoring business out of their home.

“I went back to school when I was 40 and became an educator,” Leisha said. “I’ve raised two kids.”

She’s shaping the lives of youth, watching and mentoring as they brighten the future ahead of them. Facebook reviews for their tutoring business rave, “my daughter smiles while doing math” and, “beyond supportive” as well as, “awesome and caring.”

“When you can do something that really makes a positive impact on others and allows kids to meet their potential and stop struggling, it’s really cool,” Leisha said.

She passes along a mindset that doesn’t come so easily to everyone.

“When I set my mind to something, I’m going to figure out a way to do it,” she said.

And she’ll do it with a dance. Leisha lost her hair to alopecia years ago, and says since then she’s turned her insecurity into an opportunity.

“My hair falling out was just something that happened,” Leisha said. “I figured out how to do me regardless. Life happens, and you have to figure out if you’re going to go through this dancing and happy or go through it moaning and groaning and I choose the first option.”

Kevin is witness to that on a daily basis.

“She’s constantly encouraging all of our staff and our tutors and our family members to read self-help books and get better,” he said. “Every single day – get better.”

Leisha puts her philosophy simply: “I know at the end of the day I can go to sleep because I’ve done my best.”

