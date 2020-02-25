Remarkable Women: Janice Varner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Janice Varner had just been re-elected to serve her fifth term as the Barry County Tax Collector when she decided to retire.

“Still, when I go anywhere I get lots and lots of good comments and that’s touching to me because I’ve always like to help people,” said Varner.

That desire to help prompted her retirement, after learning her daughter, Jina Brown, had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

“She’s not only my daughter she’s my best friend,” said Varner. “We do just about everything together.”

Varner now accompanies Davis to her chemo treatments.

“She’s never missed a chemo treatment this is my tenth one and she’s been here for everyone,” said Janice’s daughter Jina Brown.

Davis says this trying time has brought the inseparable pair even closer together.

“I knew my mother was always there when I needed, but I’ve recognized now that she has given me more than I have ever known,” said Brown.

Both agree this experience has given them a new appreciation for life.

“It makes me appreciate more because I don’t understand how people can go through all this without strong support behind them,” said Brown.

Varner says their faith helps keep the family in good spirits.

“Through trusting in God, He’s going to get us through it and we’re going to come out victorious over this,” said Varner.

Varner says she’s going to continue helping others as long as she’s able to do so.