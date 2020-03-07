Remarkable Women contest winner: Janice Varner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More than 60 women were nominated for our 2020 remarkable women contest. And now we have a winner.

They were all deserving in their own way but we had to pick one, that person was Janice Varner!

She now holds the title of Springfield’s Woman of the Year and a trip to New York City to attend The Mel Robbins Show.

Ozarks First’s Lauren Barnas and Nyzah Mcdonald had the chance to talk to Janice about what this opportunity means to her.

“Yes I’m going to New York. Yes I’m going to New York,” Varner said. “And I’ve gotten excited about that and my daughter and grand-daughter has seen to that. So yeah I’m excited I’ve only flown once in my life and so it’s going to be okay I’m excited now”

To read more about Janice Varner and other remarkable women, click here.