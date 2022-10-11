SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department said in a release Tuesday afternoon that they have uncovered a body on S. Lone Pine Street yesterday, October 10.

SPD said they have not yet confirmed the identity of the deceased person, but believe it to be 71-year-old Anatoli Dvorschi, a man who has been missing since September 25.

Officers have been in contact with Dvorschi’s family and will release more information upon confirmation of his identity.

A silver alert was placed for Dvorschi on September 25, after he was seen at 3475 S. Euclid Ave around noon.