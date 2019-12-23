Remains believed to be those of man missing since 2018 found

Breaking News
by: The Associated Press

MOKANE, Mo (AP).– Remains that are believed to be those of a man who has been missing for more than a year have been found in central Missouri.

The Audrain and Callaway County sheriff’s office said in a combined news release that authorities have “every reason to believe” that the remains found Saturday morning in a rural area west of Mokane are those of Matthew Beauchamp.

The release said the discovery was made after both departments received credible information Friday about their location.

The release said the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner’s Office will make the formal identification and determine the cause of death.

