Religious event in Springfield for people to “unite against racist violence”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Faith leaders from around Springfield are planning a demonstration for June 14 called “Let Justice Roll.”

People will be able to line up in their cars at the event at 1:30 p.m. at Evangel University to watch a short program followed by a car processional down Glenstone Avenue.

Faith voices of Southwest Missouri is hosting the demonstration saying Springfield’s faith community must unite against racist violence.

Voter registration will be available organizers say the demonstration will be COVID-19 safe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now