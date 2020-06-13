Religious event in Springfield for people to “unite against racist violence”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Faith leaders from around Springfield are planning a demonstration for June 14 called “Let Justice Roll.”

People will be able to line up in their cars at the event at 1:30 p.m. at Evangel University to watch a short program followed by a car processional down Glenstone Avenue.

Faith voices of Southwest Missouri is hosting the demonstration saying Springfield’s faith community must unite against racist violence.

Voter registration will be available organizers say the demonstration will be COVID-19 safe.