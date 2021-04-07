Registration for MSU mental health summit now open

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State students, faculty and staff can now register for the university’s Impact Summit on Mental Health.

The conference will happen later this month, this time on a virtual platform. Frederick Shegog will talk about how he went from alcohol abuse and homelessness to being an honors student in just two years.

“What I realized in sharing my truth and working on myself was that my life got better because I became a better person,” Shegog said. “So, I’m hoping that I can leave a legacy. And that’s why my speech is titled “What is your legacy?” to let others know to share your truth because in doing so you might find your passion and gift.”

As a motivational speaker, Shegog shares his story to people around the country.

In Philadelphia five years ago, he was drunk and felt like he no longer wanted to live anymore.

Then, a stranger called him an ambulance.

After going through treatment, he says he realized he had a gift and that his life wasn’t a mistake.

He says he hopes people take his story, and realize that there are lots of people like him who need support.

Rhonda Lesley and Priscilla Childress with MSU say they hope this event will continue the conversation about mental health.

“We want to try to make it known that it’s okay and there are resources to help you as much as possible,” Childress said.

“How do help both others and ourselves? What are the opportunities out there? How do we make access easier? Just a great learning opportunity,” Lesley said.

The conference will have 14 presentations and two keynote speakers.

One will talk about finding a balance during a pandemic.