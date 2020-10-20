Registration for annual Turkey Trot in Springfield begins

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Registration for the annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5k run/walk is open to the public.

The event begins on Thursday, Nov. 26, and goes through Sunday, Nov. 29, at the location of your choice.

Due to COVID-19, participants will choose their own route and complete a 5k over Thanksgiving weekend.

“We checked with our partners and sponsors, and everyone was unanimous – Turkey Trot must go on,” said Anne-Mary McGrath, race coordinator. “We’ve decided to forego the large crowd this year for obvious reasons and give everyone the flexibility to trot at a safe distance while raising money for a good cause.”

Those who register will receive a long-sleeved Turkey Trot t-shirt and a commemorative race bib.

Participants are asked to time and upload their own runs and photos for a chance to win prizes and contests. Times must be submitted by Sunday, Nov. 29, on the Park Board’s website.

The prices are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Packet pick-up is on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Killian Sports Complex, or participants can have the packet mailed to them for an additional $5.