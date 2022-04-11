SPRINGFIELD, MO. — Southwest Missouri hay producers will have an opportunity to attend a regional school in Springfield in late April to learn how to improve their hay-making skills.

The program is offered by the Greene County University of Missouri Extension in cooperation with Crown Power and Equipment of Monett and Bolivar and Vermeer.

This day-long non-credit course is specifically designed for livestock producers who already own hay equipment or have hay custom harvested on their land.

All aspects of hay and round bale silage production will be covered according to Tim Schnakenberg, an agronomy field specialist with the University of Missouri Extension.

“There is a lot at stake when making hay and many things to consider to make it worth the effort and to be profitable,” said Schnakenberg. “Attending a hay school is an important management tool to ensure that you will get the most out of your land, time, fertilizer expense, and hay equipment during the 2022 season.”

The program will focus on topics like the economics of hay production, forage options, hay quality issues, and testing, fertility management, round bale silage management, hay storage, feeding to keep losses low and the nutritional needs of cattle.

This regional hay school will be held from 9:00 a.m to 4:15 p.m., at the Brookline Church of Christ in Brookline, on state highway MM between Springfield and Republic off of the James River Freeway.

There is a small fee to attend the program which includes a noon meal and materials.

Preregistration is required by April 22 and space is limited. Contact the Greene County MU Extension Center at 417-881-8909 to pre-register or register online here.