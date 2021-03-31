Regal College Station in downtown Springfield to re-open this May

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The company Regal Theaters announced Wednesday that several theaters around America will be re-opening soon.

The company announced many theaters will open this Friday in time for the release of Godzilla vs. Kong. The Springfield theater did not make the cut.

Regal College Station Stadium 14, located at 415 W College Street, will re-open May 21 along with three other Regal theaters across the state. Other theaters opening that day include:

Kansas City – Regal Kansas City

Rolla – Regal Forum

St. Louis – Regal O’Fallon

There are four theaters opening on May 14 in Missouri:

Columbia – Regal Columbia & RPX

Joplin – Regal Northstar

St. Joseph – Regal Hollywood – St. Joseph

St. Louis – Regal Gravois Bluffs

“We are excited to open our doors and begin sharing our love of movies with our fans,” the company said in a release.

Along with the re-openings, Regal released safety steps the theaters will follow.

Movie theater employees will:

Undergo daily health screenings, including temperature checks

Be required to wash hands at minimum every 30 to 60 minutes depending on job role

Be required to wear masks

Concession stand safety rules:

Along with the ability to purchase tickets in advance on the Regal mobile app, guests now have the ability to purchase concession items too from the app when in-theatre

Every other register will be closed to maintain social distancing

A reduced menu offering will be temporarily available

Self-service condiment stands will be closed

When refilling large soft drinks or large popcorns, we will exchange your prior cup or bucket for a new container

Locations featuring diners, restaurants and in-theatre ordering will have these services temporarily suspended

Locations with bars will remain open for walk-up service only

While in the auditorium, the rules are:

Guests are required to wear a face mask at all times while in the theatre lobby and auditoriums. This includes face shields with masks or appropriate nose and mouth coverings (i.e., Gaiter). We will provide masks to guests who arrive at the theatre without one. Masks can be removed only while eating and drinking while seated in an auditorium. Employees monitor auditoriums throughout each performance as a standard practice. Where socially unacceptable behavior is observed, including the non-wearing of a mask, this will be addressed with the patron

Where required by state or county mandate, auditorium capacities will be reduced to 50%

We are Increasing our fresh air intake by 50%-100% above normal levels (which will help circulate more fresh air throughout auditoriums)

Our reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups (1 seat at recliner locations) to maintain proper social distancing throughout the movie

At theatres where performances are non-reserved, you will be requested to leave two seats between groups

Group sizes will only be limited where required by a state or county mandate

While in the theater lobby, the rules are: