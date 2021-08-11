Reeds Spring recommends masks for students and staff

REEDS SPRING, Mo – The Reeds Spring School District has released its plan for students and staff to return to the classroom for the 2021 school year. Reeds Spring Superintendent, Dr. Cody Hirschi, believes planning for this year has been even tougher then last year when you consider the polarizing issue of masking students.

“Really kind of feels almost more difficult of a decision this year just because it’s so divisive in our community,” said Dr. Hirschi. “I mean you have so many strong, polarized opinions.”

The district plans to continue with many of the health and safety guidelines it ended with last school year. They will continue with physical distancing as well as routine sanitation, and plans to following guidelines released by the CDC.

“The CDC officially has only one official mandate order and that’s a requirement that we have masks on buses,” said Dr. Hirschi. “If you look at the CDC language, everything else is a recommendation.”

Reeds Spring School District will begin the year only recommending masks to students and teachers, but according to the return to learn plan that could change if a building reaches 8% of students and staff impacted by COVID-19.

As we evaluate buildings and see positivity rates if they do increase and if the number of students start to get quarantine, then we will evaluate that and potentially go into a masking situation.” Dr. Hirschi

Dr. Hirschi also shared his worries the ongoing pandemic’s impact on students and their educational development.

“I believe there is another potential pandemic going on and that’s the social and emotional and mental stress and turmoil that the pandemic has cause for children,” said Dr. Hirschi. “Not only that, you look at the amount of learning gaps that have been created because the number of students who have been quarantined. Even looking at our data last year, we had positive student cases. obviously none of those were hospitalized or deaths fortunately, but the number of students we had miss school that were never sick. It was over a thousand. So how many hours of learning lost did kids have by being shut down?”

To see Reeds Spring School District’s entire return to learn plan, click here.