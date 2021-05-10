Reeds Spring School District will not change its name

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

REEDS SPRINGS, Mo. — The Reeds Spring School district has decided on whether or not to change its name. The verdict is in and the district has chosen to keep its name despite representing students from Cape Fair, Branson West, Kimberling City, and Indian Point.

The district put out a survey asking the community if it supports a name change. Over 4,000 people responded to the survey, and 84% opposed the idea.

The district is dropping a community forum scheduled in 2 weeks and will no longer move forward with researching a name change.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now