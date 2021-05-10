Reeds Spring School District will not change its name

REEDS SPRINGS, Mo. — The Reeds Spring School district has decided on whether or not to change its name. The verdict is in and the district has chosen to keep its name despite representing students from Cape Fair, Branson West, Kimberling City, and Indian Point.

The district put out a survey asking the community if it supports a name change. Over 4,000 people responded to the survey, and 84% opposed the idea.

The district is dropping a community forum scheduled in 2 weeks and will no longer move forward with researching a name change.