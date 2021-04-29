Reeds Spring School District reinstates mask mandate

REEDS SPRING, Mo. — The Reeds Spring School District is reinstating its masking policy on Friday, April 30, according to a Facebook post by the School District.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks. This comes after the mask became optional on April 22 and having no positive COVID-19 cases or quarantined students since early February.

The Facebook post says the school has experienced some positive COVID-19 cases causing a large number of students to be quarantined. Due to this data, the school decided to reinstate the masking policy for the remainder of the school year.

Reeds Spring School District posted earlier there are six active COVID-19 cases with 95 people quarantined.

The School District says it believes this action will help keep as many students in school as possible.