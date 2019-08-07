Reeds Spring celebrates new beginnings with pep rally

REEDS SPRING, Mo.–The Reeds Spring School District is moving on to new beginnings this school year.

A couple of years ago the district fell under public scrutiny when a female counselor filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against their former superintendent Michael Mason, who resigned last year.

The district welcomed new teachers Wednesday, August 7 during a community-wide pep rally.

The teachers arrived at Reeds Spring High School on a school bus, around 8:30 this morning, after touring the district. They were festively greeted outside the entrance of the school by students, staff, and members of the community.

The new superintendent Cody Hirschi, who started in December, said his priority is establishing good connections and relationships with the teachers and students.

It’s a way to make the new staff members feel welcome and part of the community.

This is a developing story.