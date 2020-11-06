Red Kettle Campaign scheduled to begin,’Every little bit helps’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Salvation Army says it hopes to raise $75,000 with its Red Kettle Campaign during the holiday season.

Because of COVID-19, the international charitable organization is putting a digital twist on its traditional red kettle to make donating safe and contactless.

The money will go towards several different programs offered by The Salvation Army.

Major Jon Augenstein says the pandemic has made the demand even higher.

“Every donation helps,” said Augenstein. “Maybe you can give $100 last year and this year it’s $20. Maybe you haven’t given before, but this year you realize your family was impacted by COVID and you want to give $10. Every little bit helps.”

Learn more on The Salvation Army’s website.

