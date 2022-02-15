SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A red flag warning has been issued for Springfield and the surrounding area until 7 pm February 15th. A red flag warning is issued the area is experiencing dry conditions and low humidity, which makes it very easy for anything that catches on fire to spread quickly. Winds are from the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Humidity levels are at 30% or below.

Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They could ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire. It is a beautiful day out with warm temperatures so you may be tempted to grill. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.

Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.