Red Cross type O blood shortage “critical”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The American Red Cross is currently experiencing a “critical” type O blood shortage.

The organization sent out a release this Monday saying they have an urgent need of donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets, especially those with type O-negative or type O-positive.

“Currently the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments,” the press release said. “Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type. “

Below is a list of blood donation opportunities in Springfield: