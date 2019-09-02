Red Cross Springfield chapter heading to help with relief efforts in light of Hurricane Dorian

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Along with Convoy of Hope, the Red Cross chapter here in Springfield is getting set to go down south to help out those in need.

The Red Cross is sending an initial round of 32 volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas,10 ERV vehicles will go down to a station in Alabama, and then spread out from there.

Benjamin Desa, a volunteer, explains what an ERV is.

“The ERV is a vehicle where we ride in two’s as a team and feed our clients as we call them. People that are in a shelter or those that are out in the community.”

1,600 volunteers across the nation are traveling.

The Red Cross will have evacuation shelters as a precaution for those that had to leave their homes.

They also say the Red Cross emergency app can help you register your name as a way for family members to keep in touch with you.

The emergency response vehicles they’re taking are in St Louis and will be driven down south from there.