Red Cross: need for blood donations “urgent”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The American Red Cross has put out an urgent request for blood donations in order to prevent a blood shortage. In a news release, Red Cross said this request comes as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were paused in response to COVID-19.
To encourage blood donations, now through May 31 those who come will receive a free “We’re All in This Together” Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last. Additionally, through the month of June those who come will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
“It’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days,” the news release said. “So, they must constantly be replenished.”
In order to address the coronavirus, Red Cross said that each blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, as well as additional precautions which include temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before coming to the blood drive and are required to wear a face-covering or mask while at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities for May 27- June 19:
- Springfield:
- 5/29/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
- 5/30/2020: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
- 5/31/2020: 9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
- 6/1/2020: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
- 6/2/2020: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
- 6/3/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Red Cross Blood Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Suite B
- 6/5/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
- 6/6/2020: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
- 6/7/2020: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
- 6/8/2020: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
- 6/9/2020: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
- 6/12/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
- 6/12/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 3555 S. Fremont Ave
- 6/13/2020: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
- 6/14/2020: 9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
- 6/15/2020: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
- 6/16/2020: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
- 6/19/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B
- Branson:
- 5/29/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Our Lady Of The Lake Catholic Church, 202 Vaughn Drive
- Bates, Rich Hill:
- 6/2/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rich Hill Christian Church, 300 E Walnut (A Highway)
- Benton, Warsaw:
- 6/16/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Warsaw, 31687 Highway 83
- Henry, Clinton:
- 6/2/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 297 NW 40 Rd
- Pulaski, Saint Robert:
- 6/9/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, 123 Bosa Dr.
- 6/12/2020: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lowes St. Robert, 120 Carson Blvd
- Barry, Cassville:
- 6/4/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Crowder College Community Building, 4020 North Main Street
- Barry, Monett:
- 6/1/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Monett Community Church, 2101 Cleveland
- 6/15/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 23237 Highway H
- Barton, Lamar:
- 6/8/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1301 East 6th Street
- Camden, Camdenton:
- 6/19/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 547 West 54 Highway
- Camden, Osage Beach:
- 5/27/2020: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lowe’s Osage Beach, 950 MO-42
- 6/4/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Culver’s Restaurant, 5785 US 54
- 6/8/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lake of the Ozarks Elks Lodge #2517, 5161 Osage Beach Parkway
- Cedar, Stockton:
- 6/10/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Agape Boarding School, 12998 East 1400 Road
- Dade, Lockwood:
- 6/1/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 710 Locust
- Howell, West Plains:
- 6/18/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Missouri Department of Conservation West Plains, 551 Joe Jones Boulevard
- Jasper, Joplin:
- 6/9/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Walgreen’s, 2001 South Rangeline Road
- Laclede, Lebanon:
- 5/27/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 240 Highway YY
- Newton, Diamond:
- 6/17/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., First Baptist Church of Diamond, 501 W. Market St.
- Stone, Kimberling City:
- 6/17/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Our Lady Of The Cove Catholic Church, 20 Kimberling Boulevard
- Vernon, Nevada:
- 6/5/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1101 N. Olive St
- 6/18/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 301 East Highland Avenue
- 6/19/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 301 East Highland Avenue