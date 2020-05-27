Red Cross: need for blood donations “urgent”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The American Red Cross has put out an urgent request for blood donations in order to prevent a blood shortage. In a news release, Red Cross said this request comes as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were paused in response to COVID-19.

To encourage blood donations, now through May 31 those who come will receive a free “We’re All in This Together” Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last. Additionally, through the month of June those who come will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.

“It’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days,” the news release said. “So, they must constantly be replenished.”

In order to address the coronavirus, Red Cross said that each blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, as well as additional precautions which include temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before coming to the blood drive and are required to wear a face-covering or mask while at the drive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities for May 27- June 19: