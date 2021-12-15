Recycling options for your Christmas trees this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Christmas tree is a central piece in people’s homes during the holidays.

However, Springfield Environmental Services is reminding residents that when the holiday season is over there may still be life left in your Christmas tree.

“No matter whether your family chooses a live or an artificial Christmas tree, there are ways to make sustainable choices,” explains Sustainability and Market Development Coordinator Ashley Krug. “Our general advice is: If you go live, buy local and recycle it when you’re done. If you choose artificial, plan to reuse it for as many years as you can and consider donating if it’s still in workable condition.”

The following locations will be accepting live trees:

The City of Springfield Yardwaste Recycling Center (3790 South Farm Road 119, Brookline) will accept Christmas trees, wreaths, garland, and other organic decorations between December 28- January 29. The facility is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trees are not accepted at the Franklin Avenue and Lone Pine recycling centers. Trees will be ground into wood chip mulch, available for purchase at the YRC and Lone Pine recycling centers. Please remember to remove all tree stands, decorations, wiring and twine. No flocked trees are accepted.

Bass Pro Shops will accept live trees at 1938 South Campbell Avenue, across the street from the main store entrance through December 26-30. A $10 per tree donation is recommended, benefiting projects for the Ozark Trails Council Boy Scouts Wa-Sha-She Lodge Order of the Arrow. Trees will be used to provide structure and habitat for fish at Table Rock Lake.

Hansen’s Greenwaste (3341 S. Farm Road 107, Brookline) will accept Christmas trees Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. December 27 through January 31. A $5 fee per tree will apply.

Wickman’s Gardens (1345 S. Fort Avenue) will accept live Christmas trees beginning Dec. 27 for a $5 donation. Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Proceeds will be donated to the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation.

Options for artificial trees and string lights:

Artificial trees and holiday decor in usable condition are accepted for free at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore (2410 South Scenic Ave.) as well as Missouri Council of the Blind Thrift Stores (2713 North Kansas Expy.) during normal business hours.

“Unfortunately, our community doesn’t have a resource for recycling artificial trees at this time, so we urge folks to maintain their trees and make an effort to use them for as many years as possible,” Krug adds. “Donation is another great option if the tree is in good, working condition.”

Trees in poor condition may be disposed of at the Springfield Sanitary Landfill.