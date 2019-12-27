Recycling after the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Cardboard and paper can take years to decompose in a landfill, and Christmas is a time where a lot of cardboard waste is made.

“We had a big Christmas and we have a rather large family with a lot of grandkids, so they get a lot of games and toys and they get through the box and the box is usually destroyed so I’ve gotta do something with it,” said Steve Miller, Christmas trash recycler.

Christmas isn’t the only time Miller recycles.

“Actually I’m probably out here once or twice a week, of course I’m a senior citizen, so I worry about my grandkids and what we’re gonna leave for them in the environment and stuff so I think it’s really important,” Miller said.

Leslie Post, a recycler, says he agrees, but he had other reasons for recycling today.

“These were just some random boxes that I had broken up some time ago and in the way of traveling through the garage,” Post said.

It’s convenient for Post and the environment. Today he actually helped prevent his boxes from ending up in the Springfield landfill.

“Anytime that we can reduce things going into a landfill where they’re gonna start creating greenhouse gases, specifical methane is one of the greenhouse gases we see a lot of,” said Ashley Krug, with Springfield Environmental Services. “Anytime you’re recycling you’re going to reduce that, you’re also going to reduce the amount of energy it takes to actually break those things down.”

Krug says online shopping could be a reason for Springfield struggling with cardboard and paper decomposing in its landfills.

“You definitely see, as we’ve kind of had that convenient culture of having things delivered to our homes, you’re gonna see a really significant uptick in recycling of that cardboard but also of trashing it,” Krug said. “So you’re going to see a lot more of those sitting by the trash this week for sure. If we could reduce the amount of overall packaging you’re receiving, it’s always going to be better for the environment.”