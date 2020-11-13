Recount of Missouri House District 135 seat begins, ‘It’s gonna take a while’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The manual recount for the Missouri House District 135 seat between Steve Helms and Betzy Fogle began at 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

After the ballots were sorted, they were taken to the University Plaza to be tabulated by a bipartisan team at 8 a.m. and finished around 5 p.m.

Greene County Clerk Shane Shoeller says the public should not expect results until tomorrow, Nov. 13.

“It’s gonna take a while,” said Shoeller. “What we’re seeing could take between 11 and 13 hours just because we have over 40,000 ballots that we have to sort through.”

Due to the margin of this race being less than one half of 1%, a manual recount was required by the Missouri Code of State Regulations.