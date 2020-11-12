Recount for Missouri House District 135 begins scheduled soon

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The manual recount for the 135th House District between Steve Helms and Betsy Fogle race will begin Thursday, Nov. 12.

Ballot sorting will begin at 6 a.m. and ballot tabulation at University Plaza will follow at 8 a.m.

Bi-partisan teams will do the recount and the public is invited to watch.

It was a tight race on election night with candidate Betsy Fogle leading her opponent Steve Helms by only 34 votes.

According to the Missouri code of state regulations, a manual recount is required if the difference in votes is equal to or less than one half of 1%.

The difference in this race is just point 45%.

