SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A special VIP reception was hosted in honor of the Springfield Public Schools’ (SPS) new AgAcademy, which will be in the Darr Agricultural Center on Missouri State University’s campus.

AgAcademy is a collaboration of SPS and Missouri State to create the latest Choice program for students.

Local officials attended the event including Springfield Public Schools’ Superintendent, Dr. Grenita Lathan, and Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

The event was also a celebration of the Darr Family Foundation’s 20th anniversary. This foundation funded the construction of the new building. nearly 100 students will be welcomed to the AgAcademy in August 2022.