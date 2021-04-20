Recent snowfall has plant nurseries, orchards working to protect product

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some people may be enjoying the April snowfall, but nurseries and orchards are worried about their plants.

Kevin Grzybowski, with the Wickman’s Garden Village, said the only option when snow hits the spring is to get the plants out of the cold or risk losing a plant’s best features.

“Flowers are something that people are looking for when they get a tree,” said Grzybowski. “They want to see something pretty, and it’s kind of hard to sell something that’s just leaves. And if it doesn’t have leaves, there’s almost nobody that’s going to be interested.”

The cold snap, according to Grzybowski, won’t do too much damage to business.

“It’s mainly inconvenient,” said Grzybowski. “A lot of these things are going to come out of different states anyway, our newer stock. So it might affect the older stock, but we’ll never have stock in.”

At Sunshine Valley orchard in Rogersville, freezing temperatures are unavoidable.

“We would love to see it stay 28, but we know it’s not gonna do that,” said Jan Wooten, with Sunshine Valley Farm. “Twenty-seven would be good, but 25 is problematic.”

Wooten said she won’t know if there is any damage done until later.

“So, in a couple of days, if they all turn brown, that’s not a good thing,” said Wooten. “If a lot of them turn brown but then you have some green ones, then you’ll have some apples.”

If you need to cover plants, Grzybowski said it’s better to use fabric like an old cotton sheet. fabric will keep plants warm but not burn the plant’s leaves like plastic can.