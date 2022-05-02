SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police department shared some recent arrests of interest on its Facebook page Monday.

Springfield Police said two people were arrested Sunday, May 1, 2022, after they pulled a man out of the car he was sleeping in, assaulted him, and drove away. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office helped police find the suspects later Sunday. They were arrested and booked into the Greene County jail, but have not been officially charged.

Officers said on Saturday, April 30, they responded to a local hospital to talk to someone who had been stabbed in the parking lot of a grocery store on West Grand Street in Springfield. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. A juvenile was taken into custody and booked in the Greene County jail. Since the suspect is younger than 18, their name won’t be released.

Tuesday, April 26, Springfield Police responded to a grocery store on West Republic Road because a man was destroying property inside the store and stealing alcohol. Officers found the man outside the store in a car. Police say after the man initially resisted, they arrested him. He was booked into the Greene County Jail but has not been officially charged.