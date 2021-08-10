Recall on CPAP machines causing a back-up in orders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Philips Respironics recalled specific Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP), and Ventilators with a manufacturing date between 2009 and April 26, 2021.

In Springfield, some are waiting weeks to get their CPAP. Shannon Porter is one of those patients. She was recently diagnosed with Sleep Apnea.

“Whenever I went in for my consultation and we were talking about the sleep study the nurse said the recall was affecting their equipment at the hospital to do the sleep studies,” Porter said.

Porter ended up doing her sleep test at home.

“Sleeping in your own bed is always more comfortable than sleeping in a strange location,” Porter said. “I stopped breathing throughout the night. My oxygen levels dropped significantly during the night so they recommended a CPAP as a course of treatment.”

Porter was told it would take 2 weeks to get her CPAP device. In late July, the f-d-a issued a class one recall on specific Philip’s Respironics CPAP, BiPAP, and Ventilators.

Philips recommends users with the affected to do the following:

Stopping use of your device

Using another similar device that is not part of the recall

Continuing to use your affected device, if your health care provider determines that the benefits outweigh the risks identified in the recall notification.

Using alternative treatments for sleep apnea, such as positional therapy or oral appliances, which fit like a sports mouth guard or an orthodontic retainer.

Initiating long term therapies for sleep apnea, such as losing weight, avoiding alcohol, stopping smoking, or, for moderate to severe sleep apnea, considering surgical options.

“[CPAP] is something that I’ll wear to sleep,” Porter said. “It should help with my breathing and getting continual oxygen throughout the night so my oxygen levels can stay where they should be.”

CPAP and BiPAP Devices

Device Type Model Name and Number (All Serial Numbers) Continuous Ventilator, Minimum Ventilatory Support, Facility Use E30 (Emergency Use Authorization) Continuous Ventilator, Non-life Supporting DreamStation ASV DreamStation ST, AVAPS SystemOne ASV4 C-Series ASV C-Series S/T, and AVAPS OmniLab Advanced+ Noncontinuous Ventilator SystemOne (Q-Series) DreamStation DreamStation Go Dorma 400 Dorma 500 REMstar SE Auto

Ventilators

Device Type Model Name and Number (All Serial Numbers) Continuous Ventilator Trilogy 100 Trilogy 200 Garbin Plus, Aeris, LifeVent Continuous Ventilator, Minimum Ventilatory Support, Facility Use A-Series BiPAP Hybrid A30 (not marketed in the US) A-Series BiPAP V30 Auto Continuous Ventilator, Non-life Supporting A-Series BiPAP A40 A-Series BiPAP A30

CoxHealth released a statement telling users to talk to their doctor about whether or not they should keep using their device. Cox said it did have some patients who had the recalled device. Mercy said it has only been minimally affected by the recall.

“If I had severe sleep apnea and I was waiting I would probably be a little less tolerant of the wait time,” Porter said. “I’m not getting any worse I’m just not getting any better at this point.”

The FDA recommends those register their device on Philip’s website.