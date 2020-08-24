“REBUILD AND RECOVER”: Auditor Nicole Galloway discusses action plan for COVID in Missouri

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway listens to attendees during the Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Galloway has taken a first, official step toward running for governor in next year’s election. Galloway has updated her campaign committee paperwork with the Missouri Ethics Commission to show that she is seeking the governor’s office instead of auditor. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

MISSOURI.– Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is running for Governor in Missouri, visited Springfield and Kansas City Monday, August 24, to discuss “Rebuild and Recover: An Action Plan to Address COVID-19 in Missouri”.

The events were not open to the public, and masks were required.

Gallaway discussed how she would contain COVID-19 in Missouri, help rebuild communities, and discussed the state’s economic recovery.

Read Auditor Galloway’s COVID-19 action plan here.

“Missouri needs a reset on our coronavirus strategy – and fast. Governor Parson’s strategy isn’t working. Cases continue to be significantly higher than they were in the spring. School districts across the state are delaying their reopening. The lingering effects of the pandemic threaten to hobble a full economic recovery,” said State Auditor Nicole Galloway in a press release. “By focusing on protecting public health and economic recovery, my action plan is aimed at tackling COVID-19 in Missouri in order to prevent new restrictions and avoid shuttering new businesses.”

Missouri’s current Governor Mike Parson took to Facebook saying in April and May more than seven percent of all COVID-19 cases were fatal. In June, the number of fatal death dropped to less than 2 percent. Now in August, that number is less than half a percent.

Parson says, “Our hospitals are NOT overwhelmed. Missourians are recovering, and we are moving forward.”