Realtor says it’s a ‘seller’s market’ in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local mid-range houses are on the market for only two or three days on average, according to a local realtor.

Laura Duckworth, a realtor for Housekey Flat Fee Realty in Springfield, says there are more buyers than sellers. Many buyers look to build, but that may not be the easier option right now.

“Everybody has to jump on things the first day,” said Duckworth. “You don’t wait for the second day on the market because you could lose it, or you could get in a bidding war.”

Rusty Maclachlan is a builder of 37 years and is on the Board of Directors for the Home Builders Association of Springfield.

“Part of the problem with the supply is with the COVID shutdown, so many of the production facilities just stopped,” said Maclachlan. “It makes it difficult to get the materials that we need. It’s driving the cost of construction up. It takes longer to build and it costs more to build the houses.”

Duckworth says a solution for people looking to buy or even to build a new home is to be ready to go, make sure you’ve been pre-approved and have found a good realtor you trust.