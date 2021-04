SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There are six months left for people 18 and older to get their real ID.

Starting on Oct. 1, a real ID will be required for people to fly within the United States.

The Missouri Department of Revenue announced it has issued 1 million real ID-compliant driver licenses and non-driver ID cards.

Getting a real ID is optional under Missouri law. However, those without an ID will have to get a US passport or passport card to fly within the United States.