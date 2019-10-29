Real ID deadline is quickly approaching

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The deadline to get a gold star on your driver’s license is quickly approaching.

Consider this, you go to the airport next fall planning to fly to a relaxing vacation only to have security say you can’t get on the plane because you don’t have the right driver’s license.

Beginning October 1, 2020, you must have a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or state-issued identification card in order to pass through TSA checkpoints.

The real ID Act was passed after 9-11 to bring some uniformity to airport security. A person with the “star” license or ID has undergone a screening process in terms of providing documents such as a birth certificate and social security card to prove their identity.

TSA estimates right now close to 1-million people are showing up at airports across the country without a compliant Real ID.

It’s important to note Missouri law does not require you to have a Real ID-compliant driver’s license however, you will need one to fly domestically.

