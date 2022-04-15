RAYMONDVILLE, Mo.– A search warrant into a Raymondville residence has led to one man arrested for possessing meth in what authorities believe was meant to be distributed.

On April 14, 2022, Houston Police Department and Texas County Sheriff’s Office led a joint execution of a search warrant, leading to the discovery of methamphetamine. Authorities said it was packaged in a manner that was consistent with distribution. Shawn Skouby, 46, was arrested at the residence.

Skouby was taken to the Texas County Jail, charged with delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.