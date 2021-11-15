Ranger injured in south Springfield shooting to be escorted home, procession to be held

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County park ranger Robert Bridges who was injured in an officer-involved shooting last Thursday is going to be escorted to his home from the hospital today, November 15.

The park board says the route will start at Cox South then is planned to travel west on Primrose Street, south on Campbell Avenue, south on Missouri 13/ US 160 into Christian and Stone counties and then west on Missouri 76 at Reeds Spring. Drivers are being asked to yield to the procession.

The exact time of the procession is not yet known but is expected to begin between noon and 2 p.m. Springfield-Greene County Park Board says they will issue an announcement for the procession on Facebook and Twitter.

Bridges suffered his injuries in the shooting while he was providing backup to the Springfield Police Department as the suspect fired back. Springfield-Greene County Park Board officials say Bridges was wearing a Kevlar vest which likely kept him from sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The procession will be escorted by Springfield-Greene County Park Rangers, Springfield Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D along with several other agencies joining the procession as it progresses.

Bridges has served as a Springfield-Greene County park ranger for about a year and a half, with 17 years of previous law enforcement experience.

Springfield-Greene County Park Rangers are law enforcement officers, commissioned through the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and dispatched through 911. Park Rangers have jurisdiction in both the city and county, not limited to parks.