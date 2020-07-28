Rallies hosted state-wide to encourage people to vote yes on Medicaid expansion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo, — A state-wide rally hosted by Missouri Faith Voices happened Tuesday, July 28, to influence more people to vote in favor of Medicaid expansion in the upcoming election.

The Brentwood Christian Church in Springfield hosted one of these Missouri voting rallies.

If amendment two passes, more Missourians will qualify for Medicaid. Those who oppose the expansion say it’s too expensive.

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards says he is in favor of amendment two.

“From a health care perspective, it makes all kinds of sense,” said Edwards. “I’d also say, economically, this thing pays for itself. We’ve done the math and there’s been more than a dozen studies that have shown it pays for itself.”

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and House Budget Chairman Representative Cody Smith were in Springfield on July 27 to encourage voters to vote against the amendment on voting day, August 4.