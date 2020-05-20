Rainfall leads to minor flooding in eastern Missouri

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS (AP) – Persistent wet weather has caused rivers to rise in eastern Missouri, resulting in minor flooding along parts of the Mississippi and other rivers.

Much of the eastern part of the state has received 3 inches of rain or more over the past week.

The Mississippi River is at flood stage in the northeast Missouri towns of Louisiana and Clarksville, leaving farm fields wet and closing a few roads.

In southeast Missouri, the Mississippi River was nearly 2 feet above technical flood stage on Wednesday at Cape Girardeau, where much of the town is protected by a flood wall.

The Meramec River was flooding at Arnold.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

