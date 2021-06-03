Rainfall causing delays for contractors, MoDOT crews

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Construction companies said they were struggling to keep up with demand, and the rain has been impacting crews that build homes, commercial properties, and roadways.

“We are already dealing with the aftermath of COVID,” said Austin Miller, with Wide Built Homes. “And then the two week artic freeze. And we were behind, hoping spring is coming with nice weather. But it hasnt stopped raining for two months.”

With the housing market so hot, Miller said this is the worst time possible for delays.

“The demand it at an all time high,” said Miller. “We are still dealing with the mess from last year. And our area-people love it. They keep moving in creating a higher and higher demand. So, I can say we are doing the best that we can.”

Buildings under construction are not the only thing hurting from the rain. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) hoped to be further along on its big project widening James River Freeway to six lanes and adding a roundabout at the interchange with Glenstone.

“The contractor will be working longer weeks,” said Brad Gripka, resident engineer of MoDOT. “They may be working seven days a week to try and do some makeup.”

Crews are also juggling the timeline by focusing parts of the project not affected by the rain.

“Once weather does break, we are going to be hitting it hard in the middle of the median and start doing that widening work,” said Gripka. “We are hoping next week gives us a better chance and we start moving right along.”

The Home Builders Association said it may be hard to fully catch up, but contractors will give it their all and will be busy trying.